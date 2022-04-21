Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday
- Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: As war entered day 57, Russian forces said they will Mariupol on Thursday.
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war between Russia and Ukraine entered day 57 on Thursday and top officials from Britain, the United States and Canada staged a walkout over Moscow's representatives at a Group of 20 meeting on Wednesday. The cracks between the group were further exposed after many members spoke to condemn Russia's brutal war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russian forces said that they will seize the Mariupol steel plant on Thursday. It is the last main stronghold of resistance in the besieged city. If actually happens, Mariupol would be the biggest city to be seized by Russia in the eight weeks long invasion.
Ukraine's defence ministry is yet to make a comment on this.
On Wednesday, Russia conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new and long-awaited addition to its nuclear arsenal.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 21 Apr 2022 06:17 AM
US places visa restrictions on 635 Russian nationals, 3 officials
The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 635 Russian nationals for alleged activities that threaten Ukraine as well as on three Russian officials for purported involvement in human rights abuses in Donbas, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday (local time).
Thu, 21 Apr 2022 05:48 AM
Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday
Russian forces said they will seize the Mariupol steel plant that is the last main stronghold of resistance in the besieged city on Thursday. "Before lunchtime, or after lunch, Azovstal will be completely under the control of the forces of the Russian Federation," Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, whose forces have been fighting in Ukraine, said of the steel plant.