Ukraine war LIVE: UK claims one British national killed in war-hit country

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces continues for the 65th consecutive day. Moscow has now escalated the rocket attacks, targeting residential areas around Kyiv and other cities.
Firefighters put out a fire after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv. Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations.&nbsp;
Firefighters put out a fire after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv. Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. (AP)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 06:26 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
It is the 65th day of the fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces. The Russians struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after the meeting between president Volodymyr Zelensky and United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres. 

At least one person was killed and several were injured, including some who were trapped beneath the rubble, AP reported. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Shevchenkivskyi district in the northwestern part of the city was hit twice, causing fires in at least two high-rise buildings. This comes at a time when a Ukrainian prosecutor identified ten Russian soldiers she accused of atrocities in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, one of the war’s major flashpoints that helped galvanize Western support of Ukraine.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 29, 2022 06:20 AM IST

    UK claims British national killed in Ukraine, another missing

    The British government says a U.K. national has been killed in Ukraine, and another is missing, AP reported. The Foreign Office confirmed Thursday that it is supporting the family of a British national killed in Ukraine. It also said it was “urgently seeking further information” on another Briton who is missing.

  • Apr 29, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    1 killed, several injured in Russian strikes on Kyiv

    Russia struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday evening, AP reported. At least one person was killed and several were injured, including some who were trapped beneath the rubble, according to rescue officials. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Shevchenkivskyi district in the northwestern part of the city was hit twice, causing fires in at least two high-rise buildings.

  • Apr 29, 2022 05:26 AM IST

    11-year-old boy among three injured after Russians strike civilian area in Zaporizhzhia

    An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy was one of at least three people wounded in what emergency officials are calling the first Russian strike in a residential area of the southern city of Zaporizhzhia since Russia’s invasion began, AP reported. 

    The city has been a crucial waypoint for tens of thousands of people fleeing the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

  • Apr 29, 2022 05:17 AM IST

    Biden seeks Congress nod to seize, sell properties of Putin allies

    US President Joe Biden is seeking $33 billion in additional aid to Ukraine along with new authority from the Congress to seize and sell properties linked to the wealthy allies of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported.

Brooklyn shooter claims his DNA samples taken without consent

Frank James is accused of detonating two smoke canisters during the morning rush hour on April 12 as a Manhattan-bound train was pulling into a station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park section and then fired a Glock handgun at least 33 times, injuring 10 people.
Frank James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting walks outside a police precinct in New York City.(Reuters)
Frank James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting walks outside a police precinct in New York City.(Reuters)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Bloomberg |
Kyiv sees one of the boldest attacks amid war during UN chief visit: 10 points

Ukraine war has entered the ninth week and a ceasefire is far from sight. 
Fire burns in a building after a shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra(REUTERS)
Fire burns in a building after a shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 06:14 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Ukraine war LIVE: Biden seeks Congress nod to seize, sell assets of Putin allies

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces continues for the 65th consecutive day. Moscow has now escalated the rocket attacks, targeting residential areas around Kyiv and other cities.
Firefighters put out a fire after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv. Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations.&nbsp;(AP)
Firefighters put out a fire after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv. Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. (AP)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 06:20 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Biden proposes $33 billion package for Ukraine, targets Russian oligarchs

  • Reflecting the scale of the US assistance to Ukraine, which is badly mauling the larger and more heavily armed Russian forces, Biden confirmed that the United States has already sent 10 tank-killing weapons for every Russian tank sent into the country.
Emergency services arrive in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday, April 28, 2022.(AP)
Emergency services arrive in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday, April 28, 2022.(AP)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 04:26 AM IST
AFP |
Russian strikes hit Kyiv as UN chief visits

  • Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there had been "two hits in the Shevchenkovsky district", with one hitting "the lower floors of a residential building".
A serviceman stands guard next to anti-tank constructions, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
A serviceman stands guard next to anti-tank constructions, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:11 AM IST
AFP |
US economy entering a recession? Biden says 'not concerned'

  • After the economy expanded 6.9 percent in the final quarter of 2021, forecasters were bracing for weak growth in the first three months of this year as the country dealt with a renewed wave of Covid-19 cases and government aid programs lapsed.
US President Joe Biden&nbsp;(Reuters)
US President Joe Biden (Reuters)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 10:57 PM IST
AFP |
Japan proposes May 24 for Quad Leaders’ Summit, coincides with Biden visit

It is now up to the three other members of Quad – Australia, Japan and the US – to agree on holding the summit on May 24.
US President Joe Biden will hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit. (HT PHOTO.)
US President Joe Biden will hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 10:41 PM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar
‘Absurdity, evil’: UN chief after visiting 'war crime' sites in Ukraine

  • UN chief Antonio Guterres reached Kyiv, capital of Ukraine on Wednesday, following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the meeting, he reiterated calls for Moscow and Kyiv to work together to establish “safe and effective humanitarian corridors in war-torn Ukraine”.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, center, stands on the side of a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, center, stands on the side of a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 09:03 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Group of 60 nations back US push for an ‘open’ internet

The Declaration for the Future of the Internet was signed by 60 partners, according to officials in the US, which headed the effort, counting European Union nations, Australia, New Zealand and Japan as partners
Fahad Shah (right), editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar. (AP/FILE)
Fahad Shah (right), editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar. (AP/FILE)
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByBinayak Dasgupta and Prashant Jha
China's Baiyun airport to cancel over 1,000 flights amid Covid

Chinese mainland reported 1,494 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said today.
A worker in a protective suit measures the body temperature of a woman during a vaccination session against Covid-19 for elderly people, at a community health service centre in Fengxian district of Shanghai, China. (REUTERS)
A worker in a protective suit measures the body temperature of a woman during a vaccination session against Covid-19 for elderly people, at a community health service centre in Fengxian district of Shanghai, China. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 08:08 PM IST
ANI |
China’s Weibo shows user locations to combat ‘bad behaviour’

China’s Twitter-like microblogging platform, Weibo, on Thursday announced it would start to display users’ IP locations on their account pages and when they post comments, the latest effort by the government to tighten restrictions on the already heavily censored site
The logo of Chinese social media app Weibo is seen on a mobile phone. (REUTERS)
The logo of Chinese social media app Weibo is seen on a mobile phone. (REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 07:46 PM IST
BySutirtho Patranobis
Israel PM's family receives death threat and bullet in mail

According to an Israeli official familiar with the matter, the target of the threats was Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's 17-year-old son.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.(AFP)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.(AFP)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 07:08 PM IST
AP |
Relief for second Indian-Malaysian condemned to death by Singapore

  • Datchinamurthy Kataiah, 36, was scheduled to be hanged Friday, just two days after the execution of a Malaysian man that sparked an international outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled.
Lawyer M. Ravi, who earlier represented Datchinamurty, said the Court of Appeal allowed a stay of execution pending a legal challenge on May 20. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Lawyer M. Ravi, who earlier represented Datchinamurty, said the Court of Appeal allowed a stay of execution pending a legal challenge on May 20. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 06:02 PM IST
AP |
Moderna seeks US authorisation for Covid vaccine in children under 6

  • Children under six are the only age group that has yet to gain access to a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and most countries.
Doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine shots at a vaccination facility.(Bloomberg)
Doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine shots at a vaccination facility.(Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 05:41 PM IST
AFP |
Beijing orders schools closed in tightening of virus rules

Beijing announced 50 new cases on Thursday, two of them asymptomatic, bringing its total in the latest wave of infections to around 150
Near-empty roads during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai, China, on Thursday. (Bloomberg)
Near-empty roads during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai, China, on Thursday. (Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 05:26 PM IST
BySutirtho Patranobis
