Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Russians begin shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant

Ukraine's Black sea port city Kherson continued to witness bombardment as Russia continued its invasion.
Russian troops had entered the southern city of Enerhodar, a major energy hub on the Dnieper River that accounts for about one-quarter of the country’s power generation. It is the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the biggest in Europe.
A Ukrainian negotiator said on Thursday that a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia had not yielded the results Kyiv hoped for, but the sides had reached an understanding on creating humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.
Twenty-two people died on Thursday when Russian forces hit residential areas, including schools and a high-rise apartment block in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the emergency service said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that he was determined to press on with his attack “until the end”, according to an official in the French president’s office. In a statement issued after the French and Russian presidents spoke by phone, the Kremlin made clear its goals included the demilitarisation and neutrality of Ukraine.
Mar 04, 2022 06:03 AM IST
‘Russian troops working on fake TV show,’ says Ukrainian Foreign Minister
When Russians can’t achieve real goals, they focus on fake TV coverage. Having seized a TV tower in Kherson, they plan a show: Russian troops provide humanitarian aid while fake ‘locals’ brought in from Crimea stage a fake ‘demo’ in favor of Kherson region ‘uniting’ with Crimea.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that Russia is going to broadcast ‘a fake show with Russian troops providing humanitarian aid’ in Kherson. He said that Russia failed in its mission of capturing Ukraine, hence it will now focus on ‘fake pro-Russian TV coverages’ showing Russian troops in good light.
Mar 04, 2022 06:01 AM IST
Biden granting deportation relief to Ukrainians in the United States
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will grant temporary deportation relief and work permits to tens of thousands of Ukrainians who are already in the United States but unable to return to Ukraine due to the military conflict with Russia, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday as per news agency Reuters.
Mar 04, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Russians begin shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, was on fire early on Friday after an attack by Russian troops, the mayor of the nearby town of Energodar said as per news agency Reuters.
Mar 04, 2022 05:29 AM IST
Flight with 219 Indians stranded in Ukraine reaches Delhi from Romania
A special flight from Romania carrying 219 Indian nationals stranded in conflict-torn Ukraine reached Delhi on Friday. The special IndiGo flight under Operation Ganga departed from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 11:48 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that actions of the current Ukrainian regime show its “criminal nature”, claiming it uses human shields and deploys weapons in residential areas.
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 10:12 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi
The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has said that it has put on hold and is reviewing all activities relating to Russia and Belarus in the wake of the current conflict in Ukraine.