Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian journalist found dead near Kyiv

A Ukrainian journalist was founded dead near capital city of Kyiv, after he had gone missing more than two weeks ago, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak told news agency AFP as the war enters the 38th day. "Maks Levin went missing in the conflict area on March 13 in the Kyiv region. His body was found near the village of Guta Mezhygirska on April 1," he said on Telegram.



According to Ukrainian daily The Kyiv Independent, Levin had gone to Kyiv's Vyshgorod to document the conflict. He had worked with renowned media organisations including Reuters, BBC and the Associated Press. He is survived by his wife and four children.

According to probe by an NGO called the Institute of Mass Information, Levin was killed by ‘two shots’ from the Russian forces. In 2014, he had managed to escape encirclement in an eastern Ukrainian town during fighting between the Ukrainian forces and the Russia-backed separatists.



Just a week ago, a Russian journalist for investigative news outlet The Insider was killed in Russian shelling at a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv. Oksana Baulina had also worked for opposition leader Alexey Navalny's anti-corruption group.

On March 15, a Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed when the car he and his colleague were travelling in came under attack near Horenka, just outside Kyiv. On March 13, a New York Times journalist Brent Renaud was shot dead near Irpin.



The fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian forces has entered the 38th day. However, the Ukrainian authorities have claimed that the Russians are making a ‘rapid retreat' from Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv. Ukraine said Russian forces were concentrating in the east and south, a day after thousands of people from Mariupol and surrounding Russian-held areas escaped in a convoy of buses and private cars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON