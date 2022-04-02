Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian journalist found dead near Kyiv
A Ukrainian journalist was founded dead near capital city of Kyiv, after he had gone missing more than two weeks ago, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak told news agency AFP as the war enters the 38th day. "Maks Levin went missing in the conflict area on March 13 in the Kyiv region. His body was found near the village of Guta Mezhygirska on April 1," he said on Telegram.
According to Ukrainian daily The Kyiv Independent, Levin had gone to Kyiv's Vyshgorod to document the conflict. He had worked with renowned media organisations including Reuters, BBC and the Associated Press. He is survived by his wife and four children.
According to probe by an NGO called the Institute of Mass Information, Levin was killed by ‘two shots’ from the Russian forces. In 2014, he had managed to escape encirclement in an eastern Ukrainian town during fighting between the Ukrainian forces and the Russia-backed separatists.
Just a week ago, a Russian journalist for investigative news outlet The Insider was killed in Russian shelling at a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv. Oksana Baulina had also worked for opposition leader Alexey Navalny's anti-corruption group.
On March 15, a Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed when the car he and his colleague were travelling in came under attack near Horenka, just outside Kyiv. On March 13, a New York Times journalist Brent Renaud was shot dead near Irpin.
The fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian forces has entered the 38th day. However, the Ukrainian authorities have claimed that the Russians are making a ‘rapid retreat' from Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv. Ukraine said Russian forces were concentrating in the east and south, a day after thousands of people from Mariupol and surrounding Russian-held areas escaped in a convoy of buses and private cars.
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to lockdown from 6 pm till Monday morning
Sri Lanka declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew Saturday and deployed troops backed with sweeping new powers under a state of emergency to quell protests against the president, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's relatives and even his most trusted shaman. The ire of a mob in the near-bankrupt country was directed on Saturday at a woman identified as a soothsayer frequently consulted by Rajapaksa in the northern town of Anuradhapura.
'Rapid retreat of Russians from Kyiv but...': Ukraine official's warning
"With the rapid retreat of Russians from Kyiv and Chernihiv regions... it is completely clear Russia is prioritising a different tactic: falling back on the east and south," he said. Russia planned to 'dig in, set up air defence (and)… dictate terms', Podolyak tweeted. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the same announcement early this morning in a televised address, saying, "The occupiers are withdrawing forces in the north. The withdrawal is slow but noticeable."
'Even if Imran Khan loses...': Pakistan interior minister on no-trust vote
Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that even if prime minister Imran Khan loses the no-confidence motion on April 3, he will continue to hold the office until a new leader is sworn in. Imran Khan who has been alleging foreign conspiracy behind the opposition's move on Friday said he will prefer an early election as he will not resign. Imran Khan said he was aware of the conspiracy since August last year.
Pakistan has excellent ties with US, says General Bajwa ahead of no-trust vote
Pakistan army chief General Qamar Bajwa on Saturday said Pakistan does not believe in camp politics and enjoys a close strategic relationship with China as well as the United States. The Pakistan premier said he received intelligence that the US was displeased over his Moscow visit after Russia invaded Ukraine in a special military operation sanctioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Armed cops stationed at Colombo fuel stations as shops re-open amid emergency
Shops across Sri Lanka opened - warily - Saturday a day after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared an emergency and gave military sweeping powers, including the right to arrest suspects without warrants, in response to violent protests over the country's economic crisis. 15 people were injured and police vehicles were torched. Rajapaksa blamed unnamed 'extremist' groups for the violence and declared the state of emergency Friday. Sri Lanka has turned to the international community for help.
