News / World News / Russia launches air assault on Ukraine's western city of Lviv

Russia launches air assault on Ukraine's western city of Lviv

Reuters |
Sep 19, 2023 07:45 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Both Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi and region governor Maxim Kozitsky urged people to stay in shelters as more attacks were expected.

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv was rocked by blasts in early hours on Tuesday, with local officials saying that air defence systems were engaged in repelling a Russian air attack.

Russia- Ukraine War: A cloud of smoke after a night drone strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Both Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi and region governor Maxim Kozitsky urged people to stay in shelters as more attacks were expected.

The western half of Ukraine was under air raid alerts, starting from about 0000 GMT. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

