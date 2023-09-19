Russia launches air assault on Ukraine's western city of Lviv
Russia-Ukraine War: Both Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi and region governor Maxim Kozitsky urged people to stay in shelters as more attacks were expected.
The western Ukrainian city of Lviv was rocked by blasts in early hours on Tuesday, with local officials saying that air defence systems were engaged in repelling a Russian air attack.
Both Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi and region governor Maxim Kozitsky urged people to stay in shelters as more attacks were expected.
The western half of Ukraine was under air raid alerts, starting from about 0000 GMT. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
