Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Kyiv for 2nd night in row

Jul 12, 2023 04:59 AM IST

Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv and its region a second night in row, with air defence systems engaged in repelling the strike, a Ukraine military official said.

A five-storey residential building partially destroyed after drones attacks in eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. (File/ AFP)

"The air raid alert is on! Air defence systems engaged in the region on approach to Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration for the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Kyiv military administration urged on its Telegram channel that people stay in shelters until the raids are over.

Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard blasts resembling the sound of air defence systems intercepting air objects.

