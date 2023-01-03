Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia nearly won Ukraine war in 2 weeks before…: What Danish intel shows

Russia nearly won Ukraine war in 2 weeks before…: What Danish intel shows

world news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 06:45 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: In the early weeks of the invasion, the officer said that Russia was close to winning the war.

Russia-Ukraine War: A serviceman collects fragments of missile in a crater left by a Russian strike in Kyiv.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Russia almost won its war in Ukraine before Moscow's military plans fell apart, a Danish intelligence officer said, Newsweek reported. Quoting an interview with Danish newspaper Berlingske, the head of Russian analysis for Danish intelligence agency Forsvarets Efterretningstjeneste said that Russia could have easily invaded and taken over Ukraine in only two weeks after Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation."

Read more: 'Outer space not wrestling ground': China's clapback to NASA official's remark

In the early weeks of the invasion, the officer said that Russia was close to winning the war, but poor decision-making cost Russia adding that the major reason for the losses was Vladimir Putin's ideological convictions, rather than poor intelligence.

"We put a lot of the blame for this on Putin's shoulders," the official said citing decision-making among a small group of his allies that was not shared with others.

"These are pretty small factors that ended up deciding the outcome," he said adding that he believes Vladimir Putin is still interfering in the military's conduct of the war.

Read more: Iran player warned not to return after competing internationally without hijab

"He has a general to lead this war. So he shouldn't be sitting there getting input from all these other generals," he told the Danish newspaper saying that he doubts that Russia will be able to launch a winter offensive.

This comes as Russia said 63 of its soldiers had been killed in a Ukrainian New Year's Eve attack on their quarters in the town of Makiivka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP