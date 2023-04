Russia expels 10 Norwegian diplomats in 'retaliatory' move

Russia said on Wednesday it was expelling 10 Norwegian diplomats as a "retaliatory measure" after Norway announced it was kicking out 15 Russians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin(File/ AFP)

"(Norway's ambassador to Russia) Robert Kvile was handed a note declaring 'persona non grata' 10 representatives of the Norwegian embassy in Moscow," Russia's foreign ministry said.