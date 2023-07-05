Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia warns of possible 'catastrophic' Ukraine nuclear plant provocation

Russia warns of possible 'catastrophic' Ukraine nuclear plant provocation

AFP |
Jul 05, 2023 04:03 PM IST

“The situation is quite tense because the threat of sabotage from the Kyiv regime is really high,” Kremlin spokesman said.

The Kremlin warned Wednesday that Kyiv could be preparing a provocation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a flashpoint of concern in the conflict in Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region.(Reuters)

"The situation is quite tense because the threat of sabotage from the Kyiv regime is really high -- sabotage that could have catastrophic consequences," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
kremlin russian president vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis russia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP