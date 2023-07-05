Russia warns of possible 'catastrophic' Ukraine nuclear plant provocation

The Kremlin warned Wednesday that Kyiv could be preparing a provocation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a flashpoint of concern in the conflict in Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region.(Reuters)

"The situation is quite tense because the threat of sabotage from the Kyiv regime is really high -- sabotage that could have catastrophic consequences," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.