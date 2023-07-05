Russia warns of possible 'catastrophic' Ukraine nuclear plant provocation
AFP |
“The situation is quite tense because the threat of sabotage from the Kyiv regime is really high,” Kremlin spokesman said.
The Kremlin warned Wednesday that Kyiv could be preparing a provocation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a flashpoint of concern in the conflict in Ukraine.
"The situation is quite tense because the threat of sabotage from the Kyiv regime is really high -- sabotage that could have catastrophic consequences," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.