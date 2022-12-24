Troops need weapons and…: Vladimir Putin's message to Russian defence industry

Russian president Vladimir Putin told the country's defence industry that it must up its game so that the Russian army gets all it needs to fight in Ukraine. The Russian president made the comments while speaking in Tula, a centre for arms manufacturing.

"The most important key task of our military-industrial complex is to provide our units and frontline forces with everything they need: weapons, equipment, ammunition, and gear in the necessary quantities and of the right quality in the shortest possible timeframes," Vladimir Putin said.

“It's also important to perfect and significantly improve the technical characteristics of weapons and equipment for our fighters based on the combat experience we have gained,” the Russian president added.

He also said that this week the Russian army had to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine while promising to give the troops whatever it needs for the war which is nearing the end of its 10th month.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year and after sustained gains in initial months of the conflict, Moscow suffered battlefield defeats following Ukrainian counterattacks.

Meanwhile, a Russian strike on Ukraine's recently recaptured city of Kherson killed at least seven people, wounded another 58 and left corpses on the road, authorities said as Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky published photos showing streets strewn with burning cars, smashed windows and bodies.

