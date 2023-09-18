2 killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine: ‘Deliberately attacked crowded…’

Russia carried out a new wave of overnight air strikes and shelling in Ukraine, killing two people in the southern region of Kherson, Ukrainian officials said on Monday. Russia-Ukraine War: A local resident clear the rubbles of his destroyed following Russian missiles strike in Kherson.(AFP)

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said a man aged 72 and an elderly woman had been killed in a Russian attack on the region, and three others were wounded, but gave no further details.

He said four others were hurt in a morning drone attack on the town of Beryslav, adding: "The occupiers deliberately attacked a crowded place, dropping explosives near the local bus station."

Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said the Izmail district, home to Danube River ports that are used to export grain, had been targeted in a drone attack but gave no details of any damage to port or grain infrastructure.

He said 11 drones had been destroyed in attacks on the region and that an unspecified recreational facility in the small city of Vylkove had been hit. A fire there was quickly extinguished, he added.

The governor of the neighboring Mykolaiv region said falling debris caused a fire in an unused building in the Snihurivka community, which was promptly extinguished, and a blast wave damaged nearby buildings. He gave no further details.

Ukraine's air force said 18 out of 24 Russian drones were shot down, and that 17 cruise missiles were downed overnight over the Dnipropetrovs'k, Poltava and Khmelnytskyi regions.

The deputy governor of the Khmelnytskyi region said the blast wave had damaged the roofs and windows of several homes, and debris fell on the territory of an unspecified production facility and damaged a railway track.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports. Russia did not comment on the latest attacks and has said it does not deliberately target civilians.

