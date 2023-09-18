Ukraine says it downed 18 drones, 17 missiles in overnight attack

Ukraine said on Monday it downed 18 Russian drones and 17 cruise missiles attacking its territory overnight.

Russia-Ukraine War: Burnt trucks are seen in Odesa, Ukraine.(AP)

Russia launched 24 drones at the Ukrainian southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv overnight, Ukraine's air force said in a post on Telegram.

It added that all of the 17 missiles were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytskyi regions

