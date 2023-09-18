Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Ukraine says it downed 18 drones, 17 missiles in overnight attack

Ukraine says it downed 18 drones, 17 missiles in overnight attack

Reuters |
Sep 18, 2023 11:13 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia launched 24 drones at the Ukrainian southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv overnight.

Ukraine said on Monday it downed 18 Russian drones and 17 cruise missiles attacking its territory overnight.

Read more: Taiwan urges China to stop 'destructive' military activities

Russia-Ukraine War: Burnt trucks are seen in Odesa, Ukraine.(AP)

Russia launched 24 drones at the Ukrainian southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv overnight, Ukraine's air force said in a post on Telegram.

It added that all of the 17 missiles were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytskyi regions

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP