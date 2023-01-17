Vladimir Putin's dare with torpedoes that may cause 'nuclear swells’: Report

Russian shipbuilders have produced a full set of atomic Poseidon torpedoes which will be carried by the nuclear mega-submarine Belgorod, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

"The first batch of Poseidon ammunition has been manufactured and will be soon delivered to special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod," the report said adding that many experiments of the nuclear power unit and other key Poseidon underwater drone components have been completed with success.

The report also said that the main components of Poseidon which includes a nuclear reactor to give the torpedo its own power source have been successfully completed. Belgorod submarine crew has also completed tests with models of the torpedo, the report said.

This comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin said that he would not back down amid Ukraine war and pressures from the West. Vladimir Putin first announced what would become known as Poseidon in 2018, saying it was a fundamentally new type of strategic nuclear weapon that would have its own nuclear power supply.

Meanwhile, Ukraine urged the West to speed up its supply of weapons following a massive Russian strike in the city of Dnipro that killed at least 40 people in an apartment block. Ukraine's army General Staff said that Russia had launched more than 70 rocket attacks in the past 24 hours and shelled more than 15 settlements near the city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.

