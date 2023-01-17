Home / World News / World Health Organisation issues fresh Covid guidelines: 6 things to know

World Health Organisation issues fresh Covid guidelines: 6 things to know

world news
Published on Jan 17, 2023

World Health Organisation On Covid: WHO said, “Without testing, for patients with symptoms, the new guidelines suggest 10 days of isolation from the date of symptom onset.”

By Mallika Soni

The World Health Organisation (WHO) issued new guidelines for those who contract the Covid virus amid spread of new variants in several countries. The health agency said that it has updated its guidelines on “mask wearing in community settings, Covid-19 treatments, and clinical management.” WHO also urged everyone to continue wearing masks and take boosters doses of Covid vaccines in order to stem the spread of the virus.

All you need to know about World Health Organisation's new guidelines on Covid:

1. WHO said, “Without testing, for patients with symptoms, the new guidelines suggest 10 days of isolation from the date of symptom onset.”

2. Earlier the guidelines states that Covid patients with symptoms can be discharged 10 days after the onset of symptoms, along with a vigilance of at least 3 days after the symptoms have disappeared.

3. WHO said that if a Covid patient tests negative with an antigen-based rapid test, they can be discharged early from isolation.

4. “Asymptomatic Covid patients or individuals who have tested positive for the virus, but do not experience any symptoms, should be isolated for 5 days,” WHO said.

5. The world health body has recommended people to use masks stressing that it is a useful prevention tool. WHO said that people should wear asks in the following situations:

-If one has recently been exposed to Covid

-When someone has or suspects they have Covid

-When someone is at high-risk of severe Covid

-Anyone in a crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated space

6. WHO also said that it has extended its strong recommendation for the use of nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (also known by its brand name ‘Paxlovid’).

