Vladimir Putin 'wrong' if he thinks he can outlast West on Ukraine: White House

The White House on Monday rejected claims by the Kremlin that Western fatigue on aid for Ukraine would grow after a deal to avoid a US government shutdown left out funds for Kyiv. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)

"If Putin thinks he can outlast us he's wrong," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, adding that there was a large Western coalition supporting Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

