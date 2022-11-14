Video| What Russia stole from Kherson: A raccoon, a donkey, and a Llama

It began when a pro-Kremlin journalist Anna Dolgareva wrote in her Telegram that the only good news she has about the Russia's retreat from Kherson is that her friend was able to steal a raccoon from the Kherson zoo. It was a strange thing to say but it turned out to be true when it was reveled that Russians robbed the Kherson zoo before retreating from the key city.

On a video titled “Oleg Zubkov catches raccoons with his BARE HANDS,” published on his own youtube channel, Oleg Zubkov calmly documented the theft of animals from the Kherson zoo. A donkey, llama and unnamed carnivores were packed into a bus, in the video that has now been widely shared on social media.

In the video, Oleg Zubkov is seen standing with a cage with racoons as he proudly shows off his skills of raccoon-catching and carries the raccoon off to deportation by the tail.

The raccoon-stealing was approved by the Russian command, leader of a Ukrainian animal rights movement UAnimals Oleksandr Todorchuk said. “They took most of the zoo’s collection to Crimea: from llamas and wolves to donkeys and squirrels,” Oleksandr Todorchuk said.

Oleg Zubkov said that two wolves, a llama, a donkey, seven raccoons, peacocks, guinea fowls and pheasants were brought to his park and placed in cages but the animals were not all that Russia stole in Kherson. Almost 15,000 artworks and medical equipment from the hospitals were also looted en masse, Kyiv Post reported.

