Russia to ‘strip passports’ from citizens who criticise Ukraine war: Report

Russian president Vladimir Putin has proposed changes to a bill that would allow the Kremlin to strip passports from non-birth citizens who criticise the Ukraine war, it was reported.

The amendments, which come at a time when Russian troops have withdrawn from the key city of Kherson, will reportedly target Ukrainians who acquired Russian passports during Moscow's occupation, the Kyiv Independent reported, citing the independent news agency Meduza.

The actions that will be considered a crime are "discrediting the Russian army", "spreading fake news" and "participation in the activities of an undesirable organisation", the reports said.

Kremlin officials have repeatedly said that false information has been spread by Russia's enemies such as the US and its Western allies in an attempt to sow discord among the Russian people.

Earlier this year, the Russian parliament brought in laws that criminalised protesting the Ukraine war and "discrediting" Russia's army.

Those who defied the rules were told they could face up to 15 years in prison.

On Kherson, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces that retook the city of Kherson found evidence of new war crimes by Russian occupiers.

"The Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country. Investigators have already documented more than 400 war crimes. The bodies of the killed are being found, both civilians and military," he said.

"We will find and bring to justice every murderer."," the Ukrainian leader asserted.

