Russia-Ukraine: Why Belarus President Lukashenko's photo with a map is going viral

With experts opining that Vladimir Putin's offensive will not stop at Ukraine, a purported image of Belarus President Alexandar Lukashenko pointing towards a map of Ukraine is going viral with several reports claiming that Putin's aide Lukashenko 'by mistake' displayed the invasion map revealing the areas which may come under attack in the coming few days. A report of Daily Mail also claimed that the map showed Odessa in Moldova, Ukraine's neighbouring country, raising apprehension that Russian troops may invade Moldova also.

Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine war

Here's all we need to know about the viral claim

Lukashenko, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, was addressing his security council on Tuesday.

Belarus is deploying more forces on its border with Ukraine, Lukashenko said in the meeting. "Those are well trained rapid deployment groups which are ready to stop any provocation and any military action against Belarus," Lukashenko said.

Media channel Nexta said Lukashenko was standing against the background of a map with strange arrows directed to the territory of Ukraine. "Lukashenko said those who died during the war in Ukraine are fake," Nexta claimed.

Many on social media disputed the claims of reports that the map shows Russia will be invading Moldova and said the arrow is pointed in the opposite direction,

Earlier, Lukashenko said his military was not taking part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.