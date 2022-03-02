Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine: Why Belarus President Lukashenko's photo with a map is going viral
world news

Russia-Ukraine: Why Belarus President Lukashenko's photo with a map is going viral

Several reports claimed Lukashenko has actually divulged Russia's further invasion plan on the map. The claim is, however, disputed. What Lukashenko said in the meeting was Belarus is deploying more forces on its border with Ukraine.
The purported image of Belarus President Alexandar Lukashenko pointing towards a map.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 08:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

With experts opining that Vladimir Putin's offensive will not stop at Ukraine, a purported image of Belarus President Alexandar Lukashenko pointing towards a map of Ukraine is going viral with several reports claiming that Putin's aide Lukashenko 'by mistake' displayed the invasion map revealing the areas which may come under attack in the coming few days. A report of Daily Mail also claimed that the map showed Odessa in Moldova, Ukraine's neighbouring country, raising apprehension that Russian troops may invade Moldova also.

Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine war

Here's all we need to know about the viral claim

Lukashenko, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, was addressing his security council on Tuesday.

Belarus is deploying more forces on its border with Ukraine, Lukashenko said in the meeting. "Those are well trained rapid deployment groups which are ready to stop any provocation and any military action against Belarus," Lukashenko said.

RELATED STORIES

 

Media channel Nexta said Lukashenko was standing against the background of a map with strange arrows directed to the territory of Ukraine. "Lukashenko said those who died during the war in Ukraine are fake," Nexta claimed.

Many on social media disputed the claims of reports that the map shows Russia will be invading Moldova and said the arrow is pointed in the opposite direction,

Earlier, Lukashenko said his military was not taking part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis belarus
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP