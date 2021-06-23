Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Sabotage attack' on nuclear building foiled, says Iran media
world news

'Sabotage attack' on nuclear building foiled, says Iran media

Iran's semi-official news agency said the building was located near Karaj City, some 40 kilometers west the capital of Tehran.
AP | , Tehran, Iran
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 02:52 PM IST
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, 1,200 km south of Tehran.(Reuters / Representative Image)

An Iranian news site close to security services says that authorities have thwarted a "sabotage attack" on the country's civilian nuclear program, without providing further information.

Nournews, a website believed to be close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported Wednesday that the attack was foiled “before causing any damage to the building." It said the case was “under investigation.”

When asked for comment, an Iranian official referred to the Nournews report. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorization to discuss the matter with the media.

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency said the building was located near Karaj City, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) west the capital of Tehran.

The website of state-owned IRAN newspaper published the same report without offering the location or other details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran iran nuclear programme
TRENDING NEWS

Ananya Birla posts pics of family wearing matching fluorescent shorts

Wasim Akram helps upside down turtle to get into water, shares video

Netflix India matched Mithila Palkar’s looks with desserts, pics are very sweet

Explore, nap, repeat: This baby elephant is showing netizens life's new mantra
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP