Eight Danes rescued as sailboat capsizes in Pacific after colliding with whale

Eight Danes rescued as sailboat capsizes in Pacific after colliding with whale

Reuters |
Jun 22, 2023 06:39 PM IST

The crew took refuge on a raft and called for help via a satellite phone.

Eight Danes were rescued on Wednesday after their sailboat capsized in the Pacific Ocean following a collision with a whale, the Danish Armed Forces said in a statement.

Danish forces said the crew was found by a fishing vessel and eventually transferred to a container ship.(AP/Representative)
After abandoning the sailboat, the crew took refuge on a raft and called for help via a satellite phone, triggering a search and rescue mission by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

They were later found by a fishing vessel and eventually transferred to a container ship which is now headed for Tahiti, the Danish Armed Forces said.

