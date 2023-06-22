Eight Danes rescued as sailboat capsizes in Pacific after colliding with whale

Eight Danes were rescued on Wednesday after their sailboat capsized in the Pacific Ocean following a collision with a whale, the Danish Armed Forces said in a statement. Danish forces said the crew was found by a fishing vessel and eventually transferred to a container ship.(AP/Representative)

After abandoning the sailboat, the crew took refuge on a raft and called for help via a satellite phone, triggering a search and rescue mission by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

They were later found by a fishing vessel and eventually transferred to a container ship which is now headed for Tahiti, the Danish Armed Forces said.