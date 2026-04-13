‘Same system of kill’: Donald Trump's fresh threat to Iran's navy before Strait of Hormuz blockade

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened the Iranian navy ships coming close to the supposed blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, saying Washington’s navy will “eliminate” those ships like drug dealer boats near South America.

Donald Trump's Iran war

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Trump again claimed that the Iranian navy had been “completely obliterated” and was "laying at the bottom of the sea”.

“Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, “fast attack ships,” because we did not consider them much of a threat. Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Making an unrelated claim, Trump said that 98.2 per cent of the drugs coming into the US by way of the ocean had “stopped”.

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{{^usCountry}} “P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” he added. US to put a blockade on Iranian ports? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” he added. US to put a blockade on Iranian ports? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The US military vowed to blockade all Iranian ports starting Monday, part of efforts to force Tehran into agreeing to open the Strait of Hormuz and accept a peace deal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US military vowed to blockade all Iranian ports starting Monday, part of efforts to force Tehran into agreeing to open the Strait of Hormuz and accept a peace deal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran responded with threats on all ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, taking aim at US-allied countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran responded with threats on all ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, taking aim at US-allied countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That set the stage for an extraordinary showdown that posed serious risks to the global economy and raised the spectre that the ceasefire currently holding could collapse, leading to a resumption of the war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That set the stage for an extraordinary showdown that posed serious risks to the global economy and raised the spectre that the ceasefire currently holding could collapse, leading to a resumption of the war. {{/usCountry}}

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Talks aimed at permanently ending the conflict, which began February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, failed to reach an agreement this past weekend, and there has been no word on whether negotiations will resume.

It was unclear whether the blockade had started when the designated time of 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) arrived. Minutes earlier, a notice to mariners issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency, which monitors maritime security, said the restrictions included “the entirety of the Iranian coastline, including ports and energy infrastructure.”

The notice added that transit through the strait “to or from non-Iranian destinations is not reported to be impeded by these measures,” but it added that ships “may encounter military presence” in the Strait.

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Iran’s effective closure of the strait, through which 20 per cent of traded oil passes in peacetime, has sent oil prices skyrocketing, pushing up the cost of gasoline, food and other basic goods far beyond West Asia.

Tehran has allowed some ships perceived as friendly to pass while charging considerable fees, leading to accusations that it is holding the global economy hostage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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