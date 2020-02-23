e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Sanders wins Nevada, consolidates position at top of Democratic White House race

Sanders wins Nevada, consolidates position at top of Democratic White House race

Next up is South Carolina, a state that is predominantly African American, and which has been nursed by Biden as his firewall.

world Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:02 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Washington
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who has been surging in polls based on an estimated $400 million he has spent on ads, is waiting to make an impact. He has skipped all other nominating contests until then, as part of an unorthodox poll strategy, and focussed on the Super Tuesday states.
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who has been surging in polls based on an estimated $400 million he has spent on ads, is waiting to make an impact. He has skipped all other nominating contests until then, as part of an unorthodox poll strategy, and focussed on the Super Tuesday states.(REUTERS)
         

Senator Bernie Sanders posted an emphatic win in Nevada state Saturday consolidating his status as the front runner in Democratic nominating contests, with former Vice-President Joe Biden finishing a distant second.

The win in Nevada was crucial as it is racially and ethnically more diverse than the predominantly white Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states in the nominating context that he tied and narrowly won. It demonstrated Sander’s expanding base and appeal, which will severely tested in coming races.

“We are bringing our people together,” Sanders said in a victory speech. “In Nevada we have just brought together a multigenerational, multiracial coalition which is not only going to win in Nevada, it’s going to sweep this country.”

Next up is South Carolina, a state that is predominantly African American, and which has been nursed by Biden as his firewall. The former vice-president has polled very well among the community in the state and outside and is expecting to win here to turn around his fortunes. Loyally serving President Barack Obama as his vice-president for two terms has a lot to do with it, and Biden has built on it by embracing his former boss’s legacy; minus the warts, critics have pointed out.

But the big prize for the candidates is the Super Tuesday primaries of March, when 14 states hold their primaries and caucuses, with the largest trove of delegates up for grabs. The race for delegates, every state sends a certain number of delegates who will elect the nominee at the party’s presidential convention in the summer, more than the popular votes, which none of the candidates appear in a position to win, according to experts and pundits.

And billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who has been surging in polls based on an estimated $400 million he has spent on ads, is waiting to make an impact. He has skipped all other nominating contests until then, as part of an unorthodox poll strategy, and focussed on the Super Tuesday states.

tags
top news
Trumps take off for India, look forward to ‘big event’
Trumps take off for India, look forward to ‘big event’
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
‘Not a political event’: US on dropping Kejriwal from Melania Trump school event
‘Not a political event’: US on dropping Kejriwal from Melania Trump school event
Tejashwi kicks off Bihar poll campaign says ‘tired’ Nitish ‘saving’ his job
Tejashwi kicks off Bihar poll campaign says ‘tired’ Nitish ‘saving’ his job
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news