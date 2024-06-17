Saudi Arabia: 14 Jordanian Hajj pilgrims dead as temperature nears 48 degrees

At least 14 Jordanian Hajj pilgrims have died and 17 others were missing during the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia due to the prevailing scorching heat and extreme heatwave conditions. The Jordan foreign ministry said that 14 Jordanian pilgrims died, and 17 others were missing during the Hajj pilgrimage. It stated that its nationals passed away "after suffering a stroke due to the extreme heat wave." Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca.(AFP)

In a statement, the Jordanian foreign ministry said it was coordinating with the Saudi authorities on procedures to bury or transport the bodies of those who passed away according to the wishes of their families.

Additionally, the Iranian Red Crescent also confirmed the death of five Iranian pilgrims but did not specify how they died, reported news agency AFP. However, Saudi authorities have not released any official statement regarding the fatalities yet.

The temperature has breached 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) mark and were predicted to reach 47 degrees on Monday in the holy town.

The Saudi authorities have set up many climate-controlled areas as part of heat mitigation measures. They also distribute water and offer advice to pilgrims on how to protect themselves from the sun. The Saudi health ministry also issued an advisory, asking pilgrims to stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors during the day's hottest hours.

Hajj is one of the largest mass gatherings in the world. More than 1.8 million pilgrims are taking part this year, according to Saudi officials. Stampedes, tent fires, heat and other factors have caused hundreds of deaths at the event over the past 30 years.

During last year's Hajj pilgrimage, at least 240 people, many from Indonesia, died, with various countries reporting the figures but not specifying causes of death. Over 2,000 people experienced heat stoke during the pilgrimage.

This year's Hajj would end on Wednesday.