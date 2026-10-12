Saudi Arabia’s Houthi challenge: A regional conflict with global stakes

Airports, oil pipelines and ambitious development projects: the confrontation described in the latest episode of Hindustan Times’ Point Blank reaches beyond the battlefield. In conversation with Senior Anchor Aayesha Varma, HT Executive Editor Shishir Gupta argued that Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia could widen an already tangled Middle Eastern crisis, threatening energy supplies and testing regional alliances. His central warning was that the economic consequences could ultimately outweigh the military damage.

Shsihir Gupta decodes impact of Saudi-Houthi war.

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Airports and Oil Infrastructure Under Pressure

The discussion opened with Varma referring to attacks on Riyadh airport and reporting at least 14 deaths across recent strikes. Gupta described attacks on airports in Riyadh and Dammam, alongside the targeting of Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline. He linked the Houthi campaign to Riyadh’s support for Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

Deep Dive Why are Yemen’s Houthis targeting Saudi Arabia? The Houthis say their attacks are retaliation for Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen and what they describe as a blockade. Saudi Arabia has backed Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which the Houthis oppose. Can Saudi Arabia defeat the Houthis despite its larger military budget? The articles say Saudi Arabia’s greater defence spending has not stopped Houthi attacks. One expert cited in the coverage said a lasting defeat would require ground troops, while Saudi Arabia remains reluctant to enter another full-scale war in Yemen. How do Houthi attacks threaten Saudi oil exports and the economy? Attacks on the East-West pipeline and threats to Red Sea shipping could disrupt routes used to transport oil. The articles also warn that repeated insecurity could affect energy markets and undermine confidence in Saudi aviation, tourism and development projects.

For Gupta, the concern was not simply the choice of targets, but the attackers’ ability to penetrate Saudi defences. He said the Houthis were evading interception, exposing vulnerabilities in infrastructure essential to travel, commerce and energy exports.

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{{^usCountry}} He portrayed the group as an exceptionally powerful non-state actor, estimating its strength at around 350,000 personnel and describing an arsenal that includes ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and armed drones. These were Gupta’s assessments during the interview; the discussion did not independently establish those figures. His broader argument was that the Houthis possess the reach to make a conflict originating in Yemen consequential far beyond its borders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He portrayed the group as an exceptionally powerful non-state actor, estimating its strength at around 350,000 personnel and describing an arsenal that includes ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and armed drones. These were Gupta’s assessments during the interview; the discussion did not independently establish those figures. His broader argument was that the Houthis possess the reach to make a conflict originating in Yemen consequential far beyond its borders. {{/usCountry}}

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Two Maritime Pressure Points, One Energy Risk

Gupta connected the Saudi attacks to a larger geographical threat. In his assessment, Houthi activity around the Red Sea approaches to the Suez Canal, combined with Iranian influence over the Strait of Hormuz, places the region’s energy routes under pressure from two directions.

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That creates a problem larger than any individual strike. An airport attack can disrupt passenger movement; a pipeline attack can threaten oil transportation; insecurity around maritime routes can compound both. Gupta linked these pressures to rising oil and diesel prices, arguing that the fallout would extend well beyond Saudi Arabia.

The same insecurity, he said, threatens Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s development ambitions. Tourism, aviation and large infrastructure projects depend on confidence that visitors and investors can operate safely. Gupta’s warning was that repeated disruption could undermine that confidence even where projects remain physically intact.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia facing shortage of interceptor missiles as Houthi strikes threaten oil exports, economy

The “Mecca Pact” Faces a Test

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The conversation then turned to the arrangement described as the “Mecca pact” or “Mecca alliance”, and whether it could deliver meaningful military support to Saudi Arabia. Gupta argued that a formal commitment to collective defence matters little unless partners can translate it into effective action.

He cited a Houthi spokesperson’s claim that 47 Pakistani soldiers had been captured and referred to reports of Pakistani JF-17 fighters operating against the Houthis. Those statements remained attributed claims in the conversation, rather than independently verified developments. Gupta also acknowledged uncertainty about where the aircraft were operating from.

The potential consequences, however, were central to his analysis. If Pakistan becomes an active participant against the Houthis, he argued, it risks being treated as an enemy by the group and potentially by Iran. That would also complicate Islamabad’s role as a mediator between Tehran and Washington.

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Gupta therefore identified two dangers: the conflict spreading to additional countries, and direct Iranian involvement intensifying the confrontation. Either could turn Saudi Arabia’s security problem into a much wider regional war.

Why American Intervention Is Not Assured

Asked whether Washington would come to Riyadh’s assistance, Gupta expressed scepticism. Although he referred to President Donald Trump raising the possibility of intervention, he argued that American involvement would add another front to an already complicated regional confrontation.

He also characterised the Mecca alliance as anti-Israel and suggested that it had created friction with Washington. This was Gupta’s interpretation of the diplomatic relationship, underpinning his view that Saudi Arabia could not automatically count on American military support.

His assessment left Riyadh facing an awkward choice. He said shortages of air-defence interceptors could encourage Saudi Arabia to seek help from Israel or the UAE, while the political positioning of its alliance could make such cooperation difficult. The gap between military necessity and diplomatic commitments was, in his account, narrowing Saudi options.

Russian Diesel and Washington’s Credibility

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The discussion broadened to Varma’s assertion that the United States was buying Russian diesel despite pressuring other countries over Russian energy purchases. Gupta distinguished between possible legal permissions and the political message such purchases would send. The interview did not independently establish the transactions or the precise legal provisions he discussed.

His political argument was clearer: exceptions made for American needs could weaken Washington’s credibility when it demands restraint from others. He linked Trump’s choices to fuel prices, inflation and domestic electoral pressures, describing foreign-policy decisions as increasingly directed towards American voters.

Nor did Gupta portray Russia as an uncomplicated beneficiary. He argued that Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries had created pressures of their own. Across these connected conflicts, his overriding concern was uncertainty: Saudi Arabia’s alliances might need reworking, energy markets remained exposed, and the economic cost of prolonged insecurity could prove more enduring than the battlefield losses.

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