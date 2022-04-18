Saudi Arabia pushed Yemen's president to step down: report
Saudi Arabia pushed Yemen's president to step down earlier this month, and officials have confined him to his home and restricted his communications, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi announced his resignation on April 7, handing his powers to a new leadership council as Yemen entered into a fragile ceasefire that brought a rare pause in the years-long conflict.
Citing anonymous Saudi and Yemeni officials, the Journal said that Riyadh's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave Hadi a written decree delegating his powers to the council, which consists of eight representatives of different Yemeni groups.
According to the officials, some Saudi officials had threatened to publicize what they said was evidence of Hadi's corruption in their efforts to convince him to step down, the Journal wrote.
Since leaving office, Hadi has been confined to his house in Riyadh and denied access to phones, one Saudi official told the Journal.
But another Saudi official said Hadi was encouraged to resign because various Yemeni factions had lost confidence in his ability to lead the Middle Eastern nation.
Saudi Arabia had welcomed Hadi's resignation announcement and pledged $3 billion in aid and support for its war-torn neighbor.
Hadi's internationally recognized government had been locked in conflict for seven years against the Iran-backed Huthis, who control the capital Sanaa and most of the north despite a Saudi-led coalition's military intervention launched in 2015.
Hadi has been based in Saudi Arabia since fleeing to the kingdom that year as rebel forces closed in on his last redoubt, the southern port city of Aden.
The war has killed hundreds of thousands directly or indirectly, and triggered what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with millions on the brink of famine.
Hadi's handing power to the council came at the end of talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh that brought together anti-Huthi factions but were boycotted by the Huthis themselves, as they refused to attend talks on "enemy" territory.
The developments followed the start of a renewable, UN-brokered two-month truce that has brought a rare respite from violence and spurred cautious hopes the war could finally end.
But the Huthis dismissed Hadi's resignation as "a desperate attempt to rearrange the ranks of the mercenaries" fighting in Yemen, and said peace would only come once foreign forces leave.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend. South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting at Cara's Lounge in Hampton County. Hampton County is roughly 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Charleston. A phone call to the nightclub was not answered.
Shelling kills 18, injures scores in Ukraine's Kharkiv in past 4 days: Zelenskyy
Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in shelling in the past four days in the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Sunday. On Sunday, five people were killed and 20 were injured when a missile and artillery fire hit the city centre and the Saltivka suburb, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said earlier. Reuters could not independently verify the number of people killed.
Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol on 'Easter of war'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial stability and the country's post-war reconstruction. "Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I'm sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful," Zelenskyy said in a tweet.
US to host ASEAN leaders in mid-May
US President Joe Biden will meet in mid-May with the leaders of Southeast Asian nations, with a likely focus on the rising power of China, the host country announced Saturday. The summit, originally scheduled for March, "will demonstrate the United States' enduring commitment to ASEAN," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Biden had participated in a virtual summit with ASEAN leaders in October.
Behind India’s trade deals in works with UK, Israel, EU, Canada
India has signed free trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Australia on the trot, breaking a dry spell for such pacts that lasted years, and is working to conclude similar arrangements with the UK, the European Union, Israel and Canada. India entered the post-Covid-19 era with two major free trade agreements (FTAs). On February 18, it signed the comprehensive deal with the UAE.
