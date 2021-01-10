Saudi Arabia, Qatar to restart direct flights after three years from Monday

Saudi Arabia and Qatar plan to restart cross-border flights for the first time in more than three years from Jan. 11.

Saudi Arabian Airlines will operate weekly flights from Jeddah and Riyadh to Doha, while Qatar Airways will resume flights to several destinations in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt agreed last week to fully restore ties with Qatar, ending a three-year dispute that divided the energy-producing region.