Saudi Arabia to lift most coronavirus-related curbs on Sunday , says report
Saudi Arabia will end most coronavirus-related restrictions on Sunday, including resuming indoor dining, reopening cinemas and resuming entertainment activities and events, the state news agency SPA said on Saturday.
Some activities will remain banned, including weddings and corporate meetings. Social gatherings will continue to be limited to a maximum of 20 people, SPA said, citing an interior ministry source.
China’s top leaders leave tough climate decisions to bureaucrats
Bus accident in Poland kills six Ukrainians, injures 41
EU warns Beijing to tread carefully on Hong Kong electoral reform
Myanmar: Protests reported in Myitkyina, Myeik and Dawei, tear gas fired
Afghan President Ghani meets US envoy to discuss peace negotiations with Taliban
10 million doses from India won't impact poor nations' vaccine access, says UK
Afghan Prez Ghani says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Pope Francis urges Arab Muslims to embrace Iraq's Christian minority
Covid-19: Germany hopes for opening-up by late May
European Union seeks access to US produced AstraZeneca vaccines: Report
Trump's immigration policy was inhumane and ineffective: Jen Psaki
Nasa’s Perseverance rover sends images from its first drive on Mars
- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration released a new set of images captured by an advanced suite of cameras installed on the vehicle.
Pressure Myanmar military junta to protect people's freedoms: UN to ASEAN states
North Korea imported large amounts gasoline, diesel illicitly last year: Report
- Citing "images, data and calculations", the new report claimed at least 121 shipments of refined petroleum products -- such as gasoline and diesel -- were delivered to North Korea by an unnamed member state's tankers and others.
