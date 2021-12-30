Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Saudi boosts pandemic measures at Mecca's Grand Mosque
world news

Saudi boosts pandemic measures at Mecca's Grand Mosque

Workers have returned floor markings removed on October 17 to guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque -- which is built around the Kaaba, the black cubic structure towards which Muslims around the world pray.
Saudi Arabia reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca(AP)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 05:40 PM IST
AFP | , New Delhi

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, after recording the highest number of infections in months.

Workers have returned floor markings removed on October 17 to guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque -- which is built around the Kaaba, the black cubic structure towards which Muslims around the world pray.

Saudi authorities said they will reimpose "social distancing requirements between worshippers and pilgrims" at the Grand Mosque, without specifying whether a capacity has been set.

Earlier, the kingdom had said social distancing and masks were again required in both indoor and outdoor venues.

The kingdom of approximately 34 million people has so far recorded more than 554,000 coronavirus cases, including 8,874 deaths, the highest number of fatalities among the Gulf Arab countries.

On Wednesday, Saudi recorded 744 cases, the highest number since mid-August.

The Covid-19 pandemic hugely disrupted Muslim pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom, bringing in some $12 billion annually.

The six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar -- have been recording their highest numbers of new cases in months.

RELATED STORIES

Despite having the world's highest vaccination rate, the UAE has recorded the largest number of infections among Gulf countries at more than 757,000.

On Wednesday, it recorded 2,234 infections, the highest number since June.

The Emirates' Abu Dhabi crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, sought to reassure the people that "the UAE health sector is fully geared and prepared to address any challenges", according to the official WAM news agency.

The UAE is gearing up to host New Year's Eve celebrations, including at Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, in the emirate of Dubai.

Dubai, which is heavily dependent on tourism, was one of the world's first destinations to welcome back visitors July 2020.

It is also counting on the six-month Expo 2020 trade fair to boost its economy.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saudi arabia mecca covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
New Year 2022 resolutions
India Covid Cases
ITR Filling
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP