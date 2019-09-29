e-paper
Saudi King Salman’s bodyguard shot dead, 7 others injured during altercation, say police

General Abdelaziz al-Fagham, who was frequently seen by the king’s side, died Saturday evening in the western city of Jeddah, police said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

world Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:20 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Riyadh
A prominent bodyguard to King Salman, General Abdelaziz al-Fagham, has been shot and killed in what authorities have described as a personal dispute.
A prominent bodyguard to King Salman, General Abdelaziz al-Fagham, has been shot and killed in what authorities have described as a personal dispute. (AP Photo)
         

A personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been shot dead and seven others wounded, including security forces, during an altercation at a friend’s home, authorities said Sunday.

General Abdelaziz al-Fagham, who was frequently seen by the king's side, died Saturday evening in the western city of Jeddah, police said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“Fagham was visiting his friend at his home in Jeddah when (an) acquaintance, Mamdouh al-Ali, entered the residence,” it said.

“The conversation between Fagham and Ali escalated... Ali left the home, came back carrying a gun and fired at Fagham, injuring two others in the household, a Filipino worker and brother of the house’s owner.”

Al-Ekhbariya state television reported that the incident was triggered by a “personal dispute”, without giving further details.

Ali himself was later killed and five security personnel wounded in a shootout when the suspect “refused to surrender”, SPA said.

It added that Fagham died in hospital from his injuries and that an investigation had been launched.

The general, close to the king, was well known among Saudis.

His death sparked sharp reactions on Twitter, with some condemning the killing of the Saudi ruler’s “guardian angel”.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 17:43 IST

