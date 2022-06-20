Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

Saudi lifts Covid-19 travel restrictions to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam

Earlier this month, the kingdom lifted measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus, including a requirement to wears face masks indoors.
Saudi lifts Covid-19 travel restrictions to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam | Representational image(Bloomberg)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 04:06 PM IST
Reuters |

Saudi Arabia lifted coronavirus travel restrictions on Monday on its citizens travelling to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam, state news agency SPA reported.

Topics
saudi arabia india turkey
