Saudi lifts Covid-19 travel restrictions to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam
Earlier this month, the kingdom lifted measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus, including a requirement to wears face masks indoors.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 04:06 PM IST
Reuters |
Saudi Arabia lifted coronavirus travel restrictions on Monday on its citizens travelling to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam, state news agency SPA reported.
