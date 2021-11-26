Saudi lifts suspension of direct entry for travellers from 6 countries
Citing an interior ministry official, the agency said travellers would have to quarantine for five days in government-approved accommodation after arriving, regardless of their Covid-19 vaccination status.
Published on Nov 26, 2021 03:33 AM IST
Reuters | , Cairo
Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travellers from Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and India from December 1, lifting a requirement that they first spend two weeks outside the six countries, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.
Citing an interior ministry official, the agency said travellers would have to quarantine for five days in government-approved accommodation after arriving, regardless of their Covid-19 vaccination status.
Topics