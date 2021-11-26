Home / World News / Saudi lifts suspension of direct entry for travellers from 6 countries
world news

Saudi lifts suspension of direct entry for travellers from 6 countries

Citing an interior ministry official, the agency said travellers would have to quarantine for five days in government-approved accommodation after arriving, regardless of their Covid-19 vaccination status.
Travellers would have to quarantine for five days in government-approved accommodation.(Reuters | Representational image)
Travellers would have to quarantine for five days in government-approved accommodation.(Reuters | Representational image)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 03:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Cairo

 Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travellers from Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and India from December 1, lifting a requirement that they first spend two weeks outside the six countries, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

Citing an interior ministry official, the agency said travellers would have to quarantine for five days in government-approved accommodation after arriving, regardless of their Covid-19 vaccination status.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saudi arabia
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out