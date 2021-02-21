Saudi women can join armed forces in latest widening of rights
Women in Saudi Arabia can trade their abayas for military uniforms on Sunday as the kingdom opens up the armed forces to female recruits.
Saudi Arabian women can be recruited as soldiers, lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants, according to Arab News. Some additional criteria have been added for female applicants.
This move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom. The plan was first announced in 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid data will determine how quickly UK emerges from lockdown: Matt Hancock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deaths in Texas caused by cheap power plants unable to run in cold: Bill Gates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy may follow UK’s example on mass vaccination: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abducted UNHCR aid worker pleads for his rescue in video released by Boko Haram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prominent Greek actor-director arrested, charged with rape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi women can join armed forces in latest widening of rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I thought we were done': Parts fall from sky in plane scare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Head of UN nuclear watchdog meets Iran nuclear chief in Tehran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to speed Covid-19 vaccine program, to offer shots to all adults by July-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More protests and funeral follow deadly shootings in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel prisoner swap includes Covid-19 vaccines for Syria: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recep Tayyip Erdogan wishes to improve relations with new US administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters' resolve strengthens following death of activists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Storm Dujuan: 51,400 Filipinos evacuated across 5 provinces
- The first storm to hit the Philippines this year maintained its maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 80 km/h, the state weather bureau said in its 2 p.m. report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seoul to administer Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines from Feb 27, says PM Sye-kyun
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox