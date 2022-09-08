Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scotland's Balmoral Castle where the Queen is under medical observation

world news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 08:23 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth Health Updates: Here's where Balmoral Castle is located in Scotland

Police officers guard Balmoral Castle amid concerns over Britain Queen Elizabeth's health, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

UK's Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision in Balmoral Castle in Scotland after concerns over her health, the royal family announced on Thursday.

The Queen always travels to the Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the summer, CNN reported.

Here's everything you need to know about the Balmoral Castle in Scotland:

  1. Balmoral Castle is a large estate house in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, owned by Queen Elizabeth II.
  2. Balmoral has been one of the residences of the British royal family since 1852.
  3. The estate and its original castle were bought from the Farquharson family by Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria.
  4. After this the current Balmoral Castle was commissioned which was completed in 1856.
  5. The architect was William Smith of Aberdeen, and his designs were amended by Prince Albert.
  6. The castle is an example of Scottish baronial architecture.

