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Second round of US-Iran peace talks soon? Trump shares ‘good news’

This “good news” comes after talks were scheduled for earlier this week but fell apart as Iran refused to confirm if it would participate in the talks or not.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 08:30 pm IST
Edited by Nikita Sharma
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US President Donald Trump and sources from Pakistan, who is mediating the peace talks between the United States and Iran, hinted that the second round of such talks can happen later this week, reported New York Post.

The current conflict between Iran and the US is close to two-month mark.

This “good news” comes after talks were scheduled for earlier this week but fell apart as Iran refused to confirm if it would participate in the talks or not.

Pakistani sources told the Post that there is a possibility that a fresh round of talks can happen within the next “36 to 72 hours", citing optimistic mediation efforts with Iran. When Trump was asked about the same, he said, “It’s possible! President DJT" in a text message, the report said.

Track live updates of US-Iran conflict here

Trump extends ceasefire with Iran

This new timeline of expected talks comes a day after Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to finish on Tuesday midnight. He said that would extend the ceasefire on the request of Pakistan until Iran comes up with a “unified proposal".

 
us president united states donald trump iran us iran war pakistan
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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