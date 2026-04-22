Second round of US-Iran peace talks soon? Trump shares ‘good news’

US President Donald Trump and sources from Pakistan, who is mediating the peace talks between the United States and Iran, hinted that the second round of such talks can happen later this week, reported New York Post.

The current conflict between Iran and the US is close to two-month mark.

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This “good news” comes after talks were scheduled for earlier this week but fell apart as Iran refused to confirm if it would participate in the talks or not.

Pakistani sources told the Post that there is a possibility that a fresh round of talks can happen within the next “36 to 72 hours", citing optimistic mediation efforts with Iran. When Trump was asked about the same, he said, “It’s possible! President DJT" in a text message, the report said.

Track live updates of US-Iran conflict here

Trump extends ceasefire with Iran

This new timeline of expected talks comes a day after Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to finish on Tuesday midnight. He said that would extend the ceasefire on the request of Pakistan until Iran comes up with a “unified proposal".

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{{^usCountry}} “I have … directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have … directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the US President's announcement, a Pakistani source said that Islamabad continued to engage with Iran and that “36 to 72 hours" timeline is based on those efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the US President's announcement, a Pakistani source said that Islamabad continued to engage with Iran and that “36 to 72 hours" timeline is based on those efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The cease-fire is holding despite heightened rhetoric, indicating positive intent on both sides,” the report cited the source as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The cease-fire is holding despite heightened rhetoric, indicating positive intent on both sides,” the report cited the source as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “No military escalation from either side. Pakistan remains the key mediator,” the source added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No military escalation from either side. Pakistan remains the key mediator,” the source added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, a US source told news agency Reuters that Trump is willing to give Iran another three to five days of ceasefire and added that it is not going to be an “open-ended” ceasefire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, a US source told news agency Reuters that Trump is willing to give Iran another three to five days of ceasefire and added that it is not going to be an “open-ended” ceasefire. {{/usCountry}}

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