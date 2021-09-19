Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Semiconductor supply chain on Quad agenda?
world news

Semiconductor supply chain on Quad agenda?

It could not be immediately ascertained if securing the semiconductor supply chain would be the main announcement following the summit or if it will be one of several.
By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 11:43 PM IST
US President Joe Biden is hosting the summit at the White House, to be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan’s Yoshihide Suga and Australia’s Scott Morrison.

Leaders from India, Japan, Australia and the US are likely to announce ways to work together to secure the semiconductor supply chain at the first in-person summit of the Quad grouping on September 24, Nikkei, a Japanese news publication, has reported citing a draft of a joint document that the four countries will issue.

It could not be immediately ascertained if securing the semiconductor supply chain would be the main announcement following the summit or if it will be one of several.

US President Joe Biden is hosting the summit at the White House, to be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan’s Yoshihide Suga and Australia’s Scott Morrison.

They are set to discuss the pandemic and their joint efforts to boost global vaccine supplies, the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Their meeting is the Quad’s first in-person summit-level gathering. The Quad leaders held their first summit in March, when it was held virtually.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Quad summit: 4-nation leaders to announce securing semiconductor supply chain

Volcano erupts on Spain's Canary Islands after 50 yrs, thousands of tremors felt

German diplomat thanks Pakistan for aiding Afghans

Photos of Taliban fighters pedalling boats go viral. This is the reason
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP