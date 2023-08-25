Senior citizen stabbed 17 times in broad daylight in Canada

There is outrage in Canada after a senior visiting from India was stabbed 17 times in broad daylight while taking his granddaughter out in a stroller.

While police have not formally identified the victim, his son said he was 66-year-old Dilip Kumar Dholani, a resident of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, who was visiting and staying with the family at their residence in the town of Oshawa in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA.

The assault occurred on Tuesday morning, as Dholani, as was his routine, took his 1.5-year-old granddaughter out. Dholani is currently in a trauma center in Toronto, where he remains in critical condition. His son Dinesh Dholani told the Hindustan Times his father was “lucky” to have survived after suffering 17 stab wounds.

According to local media reports, the elderly man displayed great courage as he guarded the toddler in his care despite sustaining life-threatening wounds. Even as his blood splattered on to the stroller, he shouted, “Bachao (help)” and didn’t let go of it till his daughter-in-law and neighbours rushed to his assistance.

The alleged attacker was identified as 20-year-old Noah Denyer, who had once resided in the vicinity of where the assault occured. He is in police custody and has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

According to a report in the outlet CP24, a spokesperson for Durham Police, which is investigating the case, said the attack appeared to be “random.” The report added that Denyer was “previously known to officers.”

Outrage over the incident has spread through the neighbourhood, the Indo-Canadian community, and in Canada. Tweeting about the attack, Pierre Poilievre, leader of the principal opposition Conservative Party, said, “A grandfather was randomly attacked with a knife in a quiet suburban neighbourhood while walking with his granddaughter. When did horrors like this become normal?”

But the Dholanis have other concerns as well. There is a sense of outrage, Dinesh Dholani said, that Denyer may procure bail despite the alleged murderous assault. Coupled with that is a sense of insecurity over whether the family will be safe in their current residence in case he is released.

Another reason worrying the family is not knowing the motive behind the attack.

