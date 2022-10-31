Series of blasts heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

A series of blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday morning, Reuters reported. Regional authorities in northern, eastern and central Ukraine also reported missile strikes although reason for the blasts in Kyiv was not known.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Russia has stepped up missile attacks in recent weeks after blaming Ukraine for the explosion which damaged the Crimea bridge.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's 'private army' recruiting convicts ‘with HIV, hepatitis’

Smoke could be seen rising above Kyiv after about 10 explosions, Reuters reported.

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, said the city has been struck by two missiles which targeted "a critical infrastructure facility".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail