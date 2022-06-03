Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

Several hurt as train derails near Alpine resort town in Germany

Several train carriages were lying on their sides, a police spokesman said. A rescue operation is underway. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 05:57 PM IST
Several people were injured as a regional train derailed near a Bavarian Alpine resort town on Friday, German police said.

Police were alerted to the incident near Garmisch-Partenkirchen at around 12:20 pm (1020 GMT).

Several train carriages were lying on their sides, a police spokesman said, adding that a rescue operation was ongoing.

The spokesman could not give details on the number of people hurt or on the severity of their injuries.

Part of the route between Munich and Garmisch-Partenkirchen has been blocked off and traffic diverted, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said.

Popular mountain resort Garmisch-Partenkirchen and its surrounding regions are gearing up to host the G7 summit of world leaders later this month.

From June 26-28, the heads of state and government including US President Joe Biden are due to meet at Schloss Elmau -- about 11 kilometres (seven miles) from Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

