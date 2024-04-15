Several injured in stabbing in Sydney church, second incident in 3 days

Several people have been injured in a stabbing in Sydney church, Reuters quoted local police officials as saying. It is the second stab attack in the Australian city in three days. The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by paramedics(AP file)

Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries, a police statement said.



The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by paramedics, police officials were quoted by Reuters as saying.

Local media reported that a church leader and several worshippers were stabbed during a service at the church. Videos of the incident circulating online showed a man lunging and stabbing a speaker.



According to an AFP report, the attack took place during a service at an Assyrian church in the west of the city.

A man approached the altar, raised his right arm and slashed at the preacher with a knife, prompting panic and screams among the congregation.



“A police operation is underway in Wakeley, following reports of a stabbing...Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries. The injured people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics. More information will be provided once it becomes available,” the New South Wales Police posted.



The ambulance service told AFP that four men aged between 20 and 70 were being treated for injuries, including lacerations.

Its the second stabbing incident in Sydney after six people were killed in a knife attack at a mall in Sydney's Bondi area on Saturday.



(With agency inputs)