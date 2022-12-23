Two dead, four injured after gunshots fired in central Paris: Report
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 05:19 PM IST
Paris Shooting: Police have arrested the suspected gunman, BFM TV added.
Reuters |
Several people were wounded after gunshots were fired in a central district of Paris, French television network BFM TV reported on Friday.
Police have arrested the suspected gunman, BFM TV added.
Paris police on Twitter said an operation was ongoing, asking the public to avoid the area.
