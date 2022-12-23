Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Two dead, four injured after gunshots fired in central Paris: Report

Two dead, four injured after gunshots fired in central Paris: Report

world news
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 05:19 PM IST

Paris Shooting: Police have arrested the suspected gunman, BFM TV added.

Paris Shooting: Police have arrested the suspected gunman, BFM TV added.(Representational)
Reuters |

Several people were wounded after gunshots were fired in a central district of Paris, French television network BFM TV reported on Friday.

Police have arrested the suspected gunman, BFM TV added.

Paris police on Twitter said an operation was ongoing, asking the public to avoid the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
paris attack
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP