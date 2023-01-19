Several theories for helicopter crash under investigation: Ukraine's Zelensky

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that there were "several" theories being investigated to explain a helicopter crash that killed the country's interior minister and 13 others the previous day near Kyiv.

"The investigation is ongoing. There are several theories and I'm not authorised to talk about any of them until the investigation is finished," Zelensky told an audience in Davos when asked if the crash was an accident.