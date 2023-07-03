Shahzada Dawood's wife speaks out, ‘When we lost contact with Titan sub, I was told these glitches happen’

Titan tragedy has taken the world by surprise. Just like its namesake, which the submersible was trying to explore, it sank in the deep blue sea. Killing all 5 explorers and leaving the world wondering what happened and how did the tragedy unfold.

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Now details have emerged as to how the passengers may have lived their last few minutes inside the submersible not knowing what the future holds. Alongside how the family coped with the final hours hoping to see their loved ones again.

The passengers on the Titanic sub were likely to spend their final moments watching through absolute darkness, having a probable glance at bioluminescent creatures called Halomonas titanicae, and listening to their favourite music.

As the entire trip progressed at a good rate, initially it was said the sub's light would be off to conserve battery, but their sight would be dependent and could catch sight of bioluminescent creatures in the deep waters.

The passengers were encouraged to add a list of their favourite songs to the submarine's music player, as the expedition would have taken a while.

Titan submersible passenger Shahzada Dawood's wife, Christine, in a recent interview to Times detailed out the unkown facts about her husband and son's last moments before they stepped onto the ill-fated Titan.

It was Christine who had discovered the Titanic's expedition advertisement after their trip to Greenland. Initially, she was supposed to accompany her husband on this voyage, but their trip was delayed due to the pandemic. As the years progressed, the 19-year-old son ended up taking the spot as he was old enough to do so.

Christine recalled how excited her husband was a night before the trip, "I’m diving tomorrow! I’m diving tomorrow!”, she told quoted her husband Times in the interview.

Christine and her daughter saw Shahzada and Suleman go into the sea from the coast and it was after two hours they lost contact with the sub. When she started panicking she was told such glitches are bound to happen and if there is no contact within an hour the sub would drop its weights and return to the surface.

But it came back, only after several days, imploded. Without her son and her husband.