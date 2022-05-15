Shanghai to gradually begin reopening malls, other firms post Covid lockdown
The Chinese financial and manufacturing hub of Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday after weeks in a strict COVID-19 lockdown, the city's vice mayor told a media briefing on Sunday.
The city of 25 million people has been locked down for more than six weeks as its battles a COVID outbreak.
North Korea faces 1st Covid outbreak, over 40 deaths due to ‘fever’ | 5 points
North Korea - often referred to as “the hermit state”-- has recorded a massive Covid-19 outbreak, after claiming to have zero Covid cases for nearly two years. Read: Explained: What's behind North Korea's Covid-19 admission? Here are five latest developments in the newly Covid-hit country: North Korea on Sunday confirmed 15 more deaths due to 'fever', taking the country's reported fever-related fatalities to 42.
Russian diplomats in US being ‘threatened’ with violence, claims envoy
Russia's ambassador in Washington DC, Anatoly Antonov, who alleged last month that Moscow's diplomats in the United States were being 'blocked' by American authorities, has now claimed that Russian officials are being 'threatened' with violence, adding that US intelligence agents are trying to 'establish contact' with the embassy staff.
Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, Putin’s warning to Finland: Top updates on war
The ongoing war in Ukraine entered day 80 as Russian forces started withdrawing from the northeastern city of Kharkiv, which had been bombarded for weeks. The Institute for the Study of War, a think-tank based in Washington, has said that Ukraine appears to have won the battle in Kharkiv as it prevented Russian forces from encircling, let alone seizing the city.
Elon Musk gets a call from Twitter's legal team. Here's why
World's richest person Elon Musk on Sunday took to Twitter to claim that the Twitter legal team has accused him of “violating their NDA” as he had revealed the "bot check sample size”. This comes just two days after Musk said his deal with microblogging platform Twitter worth $44 billion was temporarily on hold.
North Korea reports 820,620 Covid cases, 42 deaths; says ‘taking swift measures’
North Korea said on Sunday a total of 42 people had died as the country began its fourth day under a nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the impoverished country's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak. State news agency KCNA said the country was taking "swift state emergency measures" to control the epidemic, but there is no sign that Pyongyang was moving to accept international offers of vaccines.
