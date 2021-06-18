Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Shark bites Florida man swimming near fishing line
world news

Shark bites Florida man swimming near fishing line

The South Walton Fire District said in a news release posted on Facebook that the man had visible wounds to the upper body and chest area and was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.
AP | , Santa Rose Beach
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Firefighters said the shark was apparently heading for the fishing line Thursday off Santa Rosa Beach, and possibly mistook the man for bait.(AP file photo)

A shark bit a Florida man who was swimming near a fishing line 40 yards from the shore.

The South Walton Fire District said in a news release posted on Facebook that the man had visible wounds to the upper body and chest area and was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Firefighters said the shark was apparently heading for the fishing line Thursday off Santa Rosa Beach, and possibly mistook the man for bait.

The fire district flew double red flags to warn other swimmers in the area. The shark is believed to be of 7 to 8 feet (2 meters) in length.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Footprints of dinosaurs that walked on Earth 110 million-years-ago found in UK

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP