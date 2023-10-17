'She was wounded, bring my baby back,' mother of abducted Israeli woman begs for her release

The mother of a 21-year-old Israeli woman who is being held hostage by Hamas appealed for her release after the terrorist organisation shared a video of her daughter pleading for help.Mia Shem, 21, was abducted by Hamas terrorists during an attack on an Israeli music festival site.

Mia Shem's (L) mother Keren (R) has appealed for her release (sonegobrothers/TikTok, bringhomenow screenshot/Instagram)

“I screamed when I saw the video of Mia, because I saw that she was alive, but when I watched it again, I saw that she was wounded,” her mother, Keren Shem, said at a press conference in Tel Aviv, according to New York Post. “I see that she is very terrified, in a lot of pain, and I can see that she is saying what they are telling her to say.”

Holding up a photo of Mia, Keren said, “I’m begging the world to bring my baby back home. She only went to a party, to a festival party, to have some fun and now she’s in Gaza.”

“There are many children who went to this party, there are many babies, and children, and old people, and Holocaust survivors that were kidnapped,” Keren added. “This is a crime against humanity, and we should all gather, and stop this terror, and bring everybody back home.”

What does the video of Mia Shem show?

In the video, Mia is seen being given medical care for a wound on her arm, before she pleads for help. Mia claimed that she had a three-hour surgery in Gaza, as per a translation from Hebrew by the Jerusalem Post. “They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine. I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings,” she said. “Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please.”

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a social media post that Mia was kidnapped by Hamas, adding that the organisation posted this video in an attempt to prove that they are humane.