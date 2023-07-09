‘She would make your day better’: Family shattered as Arizona mom accidentally fatally runs over 1-year-old daughter

An Arizona girl, 1, tragically died after her mother ran her over while moving her car. The incident took place near the family’s Cottonwood home. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office got a call on Thursday, July 6, from a woman claiming “she had run over her 13-month-old baby with her car.” The girl has been identified as 13-month-old Cyra Rose Thoeming, according to Daily Mail. The deceased child has been identified as 13-month-old Cyra Rose Thoeming (GoFundMe)

“Yesterday morning YCSO deputies responded to a tragic 911 call from a mother who resides on Western Dr in Cottonwood. She reported she had run over her 13-month-old baby with her car. The vehicle was parked in a gravel area next to the residence. While manoeuvring the vehicle out of a tight space, the mother had positioned the child, within the car seat, in an area she felt was safe,” the Yavapai County Sheriff said in a statement.

“While repositioning the vehicle, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward which led to the infant suffering critical injuries. Medical personnel were performing life saving measures on the infant when YCSO arrived, but despite their heroic efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the Verde Valley Medical Center.” The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau is now investigating the incident. No further information has been revealed.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Cyra’s uncle, who described the little girl as “a light in the world who brought smiles to everyone she met”. “She passed away on July 6th 2023, due to a terribly tragic automobile accident. In her short, beautiful life, she loved being outside, nature, playing with her family,animals and the water. There isn't anyone who didn't smile their biggest after spending just a moment with her,” he wrote.

He added, “It didn't matter how you felt, she would make your day better. Any Donations will go directly to her parents for final expenses, and will ease some of their burdens in this terribly trying time. There is never a good time for tragedies like this, but it couldnt have come at a worse time for her family.”