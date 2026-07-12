Indian-origin techie shot dead by husband in US' Georgia; domestic dispute likely motive

A 56-year-old man shot dead his Indian-origin wife in Georgia, US, and shot their son, police said, adding that the man has been arrested. The shooting occurred on Tuesday, according to Fox News.

57-year-old Indian-origin techie shot dead by husband in Georgia, US (Representational/Unsplash)

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The victims were identified as Sheetal Wrzesien, 57, and her son, Jason, 23, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sheetal was a former executive at Google and an alumna of the Georgia Institute of Technology, according to NRI Pulse and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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The husband, identified as Kirk Wrzesien, was arrested at the scene, media reports said. Police said that a domestic dispute is suspected to be the motive behind the crime, but they are investigating further.

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{{^usCountry}} Police responded to reports of a shooting on Laurel Creek Trail where they found Jason with a gunshot wound, and Sheetal dead inside the house. Jason was taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police responded to reports of a shooting on Laurel Creek Trail where they found Jason with a gunshot wound, and Sheetal dead inside the house. Jason was taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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According to NRI Pulse, Sheetal graduated from Georgia Tech in 1994. She most recently served as an engineering leader at Google. The Georgia Tech website said Sheetal grew up in England, India, and Ghana in West Africa. It said Sheetal held leadership roles at Home Depot and various leadership roles in weather and fintech. She was a named inventor on two patents.