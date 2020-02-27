e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Shinzo Abe calls for all Japan schools to be closed to fight coronavirus

Shinzo Abe calls for all Japan schools to be closed to fight coronavirus

The closure will apply to all elementary, junior and senior high schools nationwide, Abe said at a meeting of a government task force. Japan’s spring holidays typically begin around late March and run until the start of the new school year in April.

world Updated: Feb 27, 2020 16:07 IST
Gearoid Reidy
Gearoid Reidy
Bloomberg, Tokyo
The request made by Prime Minister Shninzo Abe comes after a surge in cases of the virus in Japan in recent days, including 13 new infections in the northern island of Hokkaido alone today.
The request made by Prime Minister Shninzo Abe comes after a surge in cases of the virus in Japan in recent days, including 13 new infections in the northern island of Hokkaido alone today.(REUTERS)
         

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called for all schools in the country to close from Monday until the end of their spring holidays as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The closure will apply to all elementary, junior and senior high schools nationwide, Abe said at a meeting of a government task force. Japan’s spring holidays typically begin around late March and run until the start of the new school year in April.

The request comes after a surge in cases of the virus in Japan in recent days, including 13 new infections in the northern island of Hokkaido alone today. The Health Ministry has said the steps won’t apply to day care facilities, Kyodo reported.

After taking criticism for a slow response to the spread of the infection in Japan, the government is this week moving to take more urgent steps as the outbreak threatens Japan’s economy and even raises question marks over the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to be held in July. The closure of the schools follows a call Wednesday to cancel, postpone or scale down all major sporting and cultural events for the next two weeks, which has led to a flurry of cancellations of concerts and professional sports games.

tags
top news
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
Not conducive to file FIRs now, Centre tells HC on Delhi hate speech videos
Not conducive to file FIRs now, Centre tells HC on Delhi hate speech videos
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
China to send ‘disciplined’ duck army to help Pak stave off locust swarm
China to send ‘disciplined’ duck army to help Pak stave off locust swarm
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid designs teased before unveiling
All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid designs teased before unveiling
WATCH: Keeper, captain, finisher & now...: Dhoni’s new role ahead of IPL
WATCH: Keeper, captain, finisher & now...: Dhoni’s new role ahead of IPL
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news