 Ship attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels sinks in Red Sea: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Ship attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels sinks in Red Sea: Report

Ship attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels sinks in Red Sea: Report

AP |
Mar 02, 2024 05:42 PM IST

The Rubymar had been drifting northward after being attacked on Feb. 18 in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

A ship attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels has sunk in the Red Sea after days of taking on water, officials said Saturday, the first vessel to be fully destroyed as part of their campaign over Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Ship attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels sinks in Red Sea: Report(REUTERS/Representational image)
Ship attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels sinks in Red Sea: Report(REUTERS/Representational image)

The Rubymar had been drifting northward after being attacked on Feb. 18 in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial waterway linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Yemen's internationally recognized government, as well as a regional military official, confirmed the ship sank. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as the information had not been cleared for publication.

The Rubymar’s Beirut-based manager could not be immediately reached for comment.

Yemen's exiled government, which has been backed by a Saudi-led coalition since 2015, said the Rubymar sank late Friday as stormy weather took hold over the Red Sea. The vessel had been abandoned for 12 days after the attack, though plans had been floated to try and tow the ship to a safe port.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who had claimed the ship sank almost instantly after the attack, did not immediately acknowledge the ship's sinking.

