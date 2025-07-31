Shocking video: Saudi park swing snaps mid-air, sends riders crashing

At least 23 people were injured after an amusement park ride at Green Mountain Park in Saudi Arabia's Taif malfunctioned. The incident happened at Green Mountain Park in the Al Hada area of Taif in Saudi Arabia.(X)

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday after the central pole of the ride snapped into two halves, Khaleej Times reported.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing several people enjoying the ride. The 41-second video showed people swinging back and forth on the pole, known as ‘360 Degrees’.

However, moments later the central pole snaps into two after a cracking sound. The pole then collapses into the ground with a loud thump. The video showed people shrieking in panic.

Eyewitnesses said that the central pole of the ride recoiled at high speed, flipping apart and striking some people sitting on the opposite side.

Several people were injured when the ride fell to the ground. Those injured have been admitted to a hospital. The authorities have also launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the malfunction.

In a similar incident reported from Hyderabad earlier this year, a malfunction at a joyride at Numaish exhibition left people stuck upside down for almost half an hour.

The malfunction took place during the trial run of the amusement ride, which stopped due to some technical issues with the battery.